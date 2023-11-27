Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 310,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $221.68. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.