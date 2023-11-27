Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $231.50 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $231,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $223,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $236.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,747,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,210,563. The company has a market cap of $752.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

