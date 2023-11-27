South Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of KBR worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.21. 593,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,972. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

