South Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

CP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

