South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

