South Street Advisors LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 716.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $189.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.