South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of TPG worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 355,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,745.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

