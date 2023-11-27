InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises approximately 14.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $59,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock worth $440,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

