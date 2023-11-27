TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 13.5% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $975.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,164. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $879.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.