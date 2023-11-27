ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Increased by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises about 5.8% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,927. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

