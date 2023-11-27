439,756 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,000. GoDaddy makes up approximately 8.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. 661,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,549. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

