Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,361 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for 6.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Alteryx worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 37.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,034,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 229,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.