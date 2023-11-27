Oberndorf William E Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oberndorf William E lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 17.7% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $95,013,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,322 shares of company stock worth $52,283,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,365. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

