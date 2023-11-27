Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 452,428 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,428 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for 0.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SolarWinds worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

