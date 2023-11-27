Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $12.32 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 169,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,000. Commvault Systems comprises 3.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $1,458,334. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. 149,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

