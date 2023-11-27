Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $565.23. 529,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.86. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

