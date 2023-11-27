Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.67. 742,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

