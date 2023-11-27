Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. 662,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.