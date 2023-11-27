ICONIQ Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92,626 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.11. 5,750,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,942,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

