Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

