Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 295,630 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $450,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. 1,170,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

