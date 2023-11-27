Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 267,605 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $144,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MU stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. 5,177,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

