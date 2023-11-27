Puzo Michael J Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock valued at $254,659,215. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.44 on Monday, hitting $594.66. 1,009,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,271. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.78. The company has a market cap of $564.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

