Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $490.96. 406,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,247. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

