Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 448,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.