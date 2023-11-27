DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is Avenir Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,485 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up 4.3% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 592,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 358,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

