Fort L.P. Acquires 507 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.07. 2,890,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.