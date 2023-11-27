3M (NYSE:MMM) is Numerai GP LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $96.56. 1,075,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.