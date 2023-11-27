3M (NYSE:MMM) is Numerai GP LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Stock Performance
NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $96.56. 1,075,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
