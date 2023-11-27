Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.24. 601,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

