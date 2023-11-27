UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,297 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $542.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

