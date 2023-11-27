L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 243,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,012,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,056,000 after buying an additional 198,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.45. 189,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.