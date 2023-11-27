Stonepine Capital Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. TELA Bio comprises about 1.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,836. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

