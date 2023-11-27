UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,027 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma makes up about 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of UroGen Pharma worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $300.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $68,438.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.