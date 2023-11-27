Avenir Corp Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 3.0% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,261. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.