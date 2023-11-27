Avenir Corp Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 3.0% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on AES
AES Stock Performance
NYSE AES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,261. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
