Avenir Corp Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Universal Display worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 344,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.3 %

OLED stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

