Avenir Corp Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 164,179 shares during the period. Cytosorbents makes up 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 6.13% of Cytosorbents worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

CTSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

