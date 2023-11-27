Avenir Corp Sells 16,754 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,112,000 after buying an additional 865,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,230,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after buying an additional 858,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.75. 240,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,152. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

