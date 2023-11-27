Avenir Corp Acquires 9,400 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Avenir Corp grew its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Atomera comprises approximately 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Atomera were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 138,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,132. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $49,147.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,379.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at $689,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $49,147.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,242 shares of company stock valued at $164,029. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atomera Company Profile



Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

