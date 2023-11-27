5,114 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Global-e Online makes up 0.4% of SVB Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 12.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 522,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $33.33. 1,221,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,983. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

