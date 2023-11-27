Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Holdings Trimmed by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Caribou Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.2% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SVB Financial Group’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 837,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

