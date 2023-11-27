Avenir Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Avenir Corp lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned 0.23% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,802. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a P/E ratio of -45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
