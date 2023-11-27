Avenir Corp Trims Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Avenir Corp reduced its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned 0.23% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 256,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $842.34 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.