SVB Financial Group Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

SVB Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,240 shares during the quarter. Skillz makes up about 0.2% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SVB Financial Group owned 0.06% of Skillz worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skillz by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skillz news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $87,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,158.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $20.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKLZ

About Skillz

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.