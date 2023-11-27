Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Avenir Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Avenir Corp cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 6.4% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $73,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

CPRT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. 1,231,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,121. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

