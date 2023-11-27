Karpus Management Inc. Sells 27,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,891,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.