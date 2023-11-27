Karpus Management Inc. Sells 51,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. 222,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,630. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.