General Atlantic L.P. Cuts Stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

General Atlantic L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744,080 shares during the period. Grove Collaborative comprises 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 2.62% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. 28,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Grove Collaborative Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

