General Atlantic L.P. Reduces Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

General Atlantic L.P. decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,652 shares during the period. Duolingo accounts for approximately 1.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $82,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.38. 357,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,331. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,496 shares of company stock valued at $73,360,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

