DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is General Atlantic L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. DLocal makes up approximately 12.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 21.58% of DLocal worth $779,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 359,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
