M28 Capital Management LP Has $2 Million Holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Silence Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.6% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned about 1.22% of Silence Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.68. 46,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

